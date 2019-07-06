close

Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora

Vacation over, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora touchdown in Mumbai - Pics

Flashbulbs popped incessantly at Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, as they arrived in Mumbai together.

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

After a blissful holiday in New York, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora finally returned to Mumbai. Complementing each other and black and white, respectively, the couple was photographed at the airport in the wee hours of Saturday. 

Flashbulbs popped incessantly at Arjun and Malaika, as they arrived in Mumbai together. Arjun wore a black tee with blue denim while Malaika was dressed smartly in a white shirt, black jeggings and boots.

Welcome back, Arjun and Malaika.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The couple checked in to New York a day ahead of Arjun's 34th birthday - June 26. On his special day, Malaika made their relationship official by posting a heartfelt note for the actor, along with a lovely picture of them together. 

"Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun... love and happiness always," she wrote. The picture went crazy viral with comments flowing in for the couple from their colleagues and friends.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Later, Arjun too shared a loved-up post for Malaika. 

Both of them have filled up Instagram with postcards from Big Apple and their vacation looks so much fun.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Basking in neon ....#mycolouroftheseason#nyc#

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mad hatter in nyc.,,..(p.s THE mad hatter clicked it) jus informing u @farahkhankunder

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yankee Doodle Do with my Fan & I !!! (Ps - who wore the neon better ??? )

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

When in NYC, they also met Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu. The veteran actor is undergoing cancer treatment in the city. "Fun evening with our very own ghar ka bacha Arjun and the lovely Malaika," wrote Neetu while sharing a picture from the evening.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fun evening with our very own Ghar ka bacha Arjun n the Lovly malaika 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun, last seen in 'India's Most Wanted', has  'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' up for release. He is currently working on Ashutosh Gowariker's period-drama 'Panipat' with Kriti Sanon. 

