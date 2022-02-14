हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amrita Rao

Valentine’s Day: Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol reveal 5 shocking facts about their love story!

In the video, Amrita revealed that a tarot card reader in Australia had predicted to about Anmol even before she had met him. She even revealed what their house would look like once they settle down together. 

Valentine’s Day: Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol reveal 5 shocking facts about their love story!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol share snippets of their love story through their series - ‘Couple Of Things’, where they revisit special moments of their relationship. The series has been gaining quite a lot of popularity on social media. 

On the occasion of love day i.e. Valentine’s Day, the couple decided to reveal 5 shocking facts of their love story with fans. 

From RJ Anmol auditioning for the lead role in Ishq Vishq through an MTV contest, which was later played by Shahid Kapoor to Amrita and Anmol never watching a single film of hers together, they talk about it all. 

WATCH THEIR VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL EPISODE:

 

However, in the episode, they decide to finally watch Vivaah together. 

In a shocking turn of events, a tarot card reader in Australia had predicted to Amrita about Anmol even before they had met. She even revealed what their house would look like once they settle down together. 

They also go on to share how Amrita attended Anmol radio events dodging the media. Also, in the initial few years of their relationship, Amrita never asked Anmol about his remuneration. 

The duo sign off this special Valentines' episode by wishing their fans after all ‘Couple of Things’ is all about spreading love. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amrita RaoVJ AnmolAmrita Rao love storyValentine's DayValentine's Day 2022
Next
Story

Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor ‘mine’, gives him a tight hug in Valentine’s Day post, Maheep Kapoor reacts: PIC

Must Watch

PT5M48S

Election On Zee: How much voting took place in Uttarakhand till 9 pm, figures came out