Amrita Rao rejected YRF offer to be their in-house heroine and the reason will surprise you!

New Delhi: Vivah actress Amrita Rao and hubby RJ Anmol's YouTube show ‘Couple Of Things’ has hit off quite well with the audience. In their latest video, the actress can be seen talking about her Bollywood journey and how once she had the offer from the biggest production house - Yash Raj Film (YRF).

In the video, Amrita Rao can be seen recollecting the time when she went to watch Shraddha Kapoor's Luv Ka The End and felt really low after it. "Mujhe yeh lag raha tha ki aisi clean family film with Yash Raj mujhe kyun nahi mil rahi yaar? I deserve it," she said.

However, later in November 2011, she got a call from YRF's honcho Aditya Chopra, who asked her to come to his office for a meeting and offered her to be an ‘in-house Yash Raj heroine’.

Earlier, Amrita was offered Neal ‘n’ Nikki and Bachna Ae Haseeno, but she turned it down due to kissing scenes.

The actress shared how he (Aditya Chopra) asked her this time, "if I still had those reservations that I had before, about performing intimate scenes."

“Uss din jab main shaam ko ghar pe aayi toh bohot confusion tha dimaag mein and then I just felt that jo cheez ke peeche main itna bhaag rahi thi aur soch rahi thi ki mujhe yeh chahiye, khat se jab woh mere saamne aaya, toh mujhe laga shayad mujhe yeh chahiye hi nahi, " she said.

“I told Aditya Chopra that I am in a very soulful relationship and as much as your offer is so prestigious, I will not be able to do justice to it and he replied, ‘I perfectly understand Amrita. There is no problem and I hope I can come back to you in the future with an offer that you are comfortable with’," she said.

Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 after dating each other for nearly 7 years. The duo was blessed with a baby boy Veer on November 1, 2020.