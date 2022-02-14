हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mandira Bedi

Valentine's Day: Mandira Bedi shares unseen wedding pics with late husband Raj Kaushal on their anniversary

Actress Mandira Bedi lost her husband Raj Kaushal last year after he died of a heart attack.

Valentine&#039;s Day: Mandira Bedi shares unseen wedding pics with late husband Raj Kaushal on their anniversary
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Mandira Bedi on Monday posted an emotional note remembering her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal on their 23rd wedding anniversary.

Kaushal, known for directing movies like "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" and "Shaadi Ka Laddoo", passed away last year following a heart attack. He was 50.

Bedi took to Instagram and posted two pictures with Kaushal from their wedding.

 

"It would have been our 23rd Wedding Anniversary today. #ValentinesDay," she captioned the picture along with a heartbreak emoticon.

In an earlier interview with PTI, the 49-year-old actor-TV presenter had said that her children -- son Vir (10) and daughter Tara (five) -- were her reason to "carry on, to live".

 

"They are the reason that I have courage, strength, the reason for me to earn. I need to be a good parent for them," she had said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mandira BediRaj KaushalMandira Bedi wedding anniversarymandira bedi husband
Next
Story

Jacqueline Fernandez and Shakti Mohan groove to 'Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh', watch viral video!

Must Watch

PT3M27S

Pulwama Attack: On the anniversary of Pulwama attack, PM Modi tweeted