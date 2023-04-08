Varun Dhawan And Wife Natasha Dalal's Clinic Visit Sparks Pregnancy Rumours - Watch

New Delhi: Varun and Natasha are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood today. Both often make headlines for their adorable appearances at award functions, dinner dates and celebrity events. The actor, who was last seen in 'Bhediya' grabbed attention as he was spotted with his wife Natasha Dalal after their visit to a fertility clinic in Mumbai. Their recent appearance have sparked pregnancy rumours and fans are excited.

Fans have flooded the comment section with 'congratulations' for the couple. One wrote, "Congratulations in advance," another one wrote, "Congratulations both of you coming.... parents"

While Varun sported a casual look with a hoodie t-shirt and joggers paired with shoes, Natasha wore a monochromatic dress with an abstract print and left her tresses open. The two were seen walking out of the clinic, making their way to the car.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha, who have been longtime partners, tied the nuptial knot back in January 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The wedding, which was held in The Mansion House in Alibaug, had a tight guest list.