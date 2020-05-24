हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan expresses grief after aunt's death: 'Love you, maasi'

Mourning the demise of his maasi, Varun took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he is seen hugging his aunt.

Varun Dhawan expresses grief after aunt&#039;s death: &#039;Love you, maasi&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@varundvn

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday shared that his maasi (maternal aunt) is no more.

Mourning the demise of his maasi, Varun took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he is seen hugging his aunt.

"Love you maasi rip," Varun captioned the image.

Along with it, he wrote Gayatri Mantra on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love you maa si rip 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Paying her condolences, actress Sonam Kapoor commented: "Omg I am so sorry VD."

Nushrat Bharucha replied: "So sorry Varun. Deepest condolences."

Varun has often shared posts for his masi on Instagram. Last year on Mother's Day, he had wished his masi too, on social media.

"Happy Mother's Day that's me with my mom and my masi. Kyunki masi is MA jaisi," he had written.

 

Tags:
Varun Dhawanvarun dhawan's aunt diesvarun
Next
Story

Actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for coronavirus, is quarantined at home
  • 1,31,868Confirmed
  • 3,867Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M1S

Helpless workers left to their fate in Delhi; Watch this ground report