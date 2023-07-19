Varun Dhawan Gets Brutally Trolled For Biting 'Bawaal' Co-star Janhvi Kapoor's Ear In Viral Pics

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' is all set to release on OTT giant Prime Video. Actors are currently busy promoting their film, amid all this, a viral picture of the duo is making rounds on social media where Varun can be seen biting Janhvi's ear and it has upset the netizens.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's onscreen chemistry is being praised by their fans but the duo's recent promotional photoshoot for their movie has not gone down. Some people are not happy with Varun's poses in the photo shoot. In one of the clicks, Varun can be seen jokingly biting Janhvi's ear while posing and netizens are upset.

As soon as the images from the photoshoot went viral on Reddit, netizens began criticising Varun and even reminded him of Gigi Hadid kissing controversy. One user wrote, 'Varun is a good actor but unbearable during promotions.' Another one commented, 'Bruh this type of stuff is fine only when you are playing a character onscreen and not offscreen.'

Earlier, Varun Dhawan faced immense backlash for allegedly kissing American supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage. However, Varun had clarified on Twitter that it was 'planned.'

Directed by the much acclaimed, visionary – Nitesh Tiwari, and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Bawaal is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. Bawaal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide on 21 July.