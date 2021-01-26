हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan kissing ladylove Natasha Dalal on Mehendi ceremony is so romantic!

With everything kept hush-hush, the paps waiting outside the wedding venue at Alibaug were obliged with a photo-up only after the wedding was over and the couple came out to pose. Varun Dhawan is now on a photo-sharing spree from the festivity.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The big fat Bollywood wedding of actor Varun Dhawan and childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal is nothing less than a fairytale. The wedding took place on January 24, 2021, with only family and close friends in attendance at Alibaug. 

With everything kept hush-hush, the paps waiting outside the venue were obliged with a photo-up only after the wedding was over and the couple came out to pose. Varun Dhawan is now on a photo-sharing spree from the festivity.

In his recent post from Mehendi ceremony, he can be seen kissing his ladylove as she blushes, making the picture frame-worthy. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

A grand reception is also expected to take place in Mumbai shortly for the Bollywood fraternity. Amongst the B-Town friends, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, director Kunal Kohli etc were spotted at the wedding. 

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

 

