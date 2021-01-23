हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal wedding update: Couple leave for Alibaug with family

Due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic protocol, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding will be a private affair with family and close friends in attendance. Big names from the Bollywood world such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan are expected to turn up at the wedding. Varun and Natasha are reportedly to tie the knot at The Mansion House Resort in Alibaug.

Mumbai: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’ wedding preparations are under in full swing as the couple left their respective residences to head one step closer to their wedding.

Varun and Natasha reportedly left for Alibag along with their families on Friday morning, for their wedding. While the ceremony is on January 24, rituals will begin from Friday.

Social media pictures and videos, shared by fans, show Varun's parents David and Karuna Dhawan leaving in one car while his brother Rohit Dhawan along with wife Janvi Dhawan and their daughter leaves in another.

Natasha Dalal was also spotted leaving her residence along with her parents.

Varun and Natasha are reportedly to tie the knot at The Mansion House Resort in Alibag, that is 20 minutes away from Mumbai via speedboat.

Earlier a source told IANS: "Varun and Natasha will be leaving for Alibag on January 22. They will tie the knot on January 24 and it will be a close-knit family affair, keeping the global pandemic in mind, because there are elder family members in both the families. There will be around 40 people from both the families gathered for the occasion."

On the guest list the source had added that "no Bollywood celebrity will be attending the ceremony now, because then the guest list would cross 500, which is not practically possible, keeping Covid-19 in mind".

 

