Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan offers financial help to Bollywood dancers amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, many small-time artists have been left stranded due to lack of work. 

Varun Dhawan offers financial help to Bollywood dancers amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has stepped in to offer financial help to dancers amid lockdown due to the deadly novel coronavirus crisis. The actor has come forward to extend his help to Bollywood dancers who are struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic. 

Earlier, the actor extended his support to the Prime Minister Relief Care Fund, Chief Minister's Funds and the daily wage workers in the industry. Varun Dhawan has now come out to monetarily help the Bollywood dancers with whom he had worked in his previous movies. 

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, many small-time artists have been left stranded due to lack of work. The actor has transferred money to the bank accounts of a few dancers and will be helping them every month. 

Varun who has essayed the role of a dancer in films like 'ABCD 2' and 'Street Dancer 3D' admires their hard work and hence decided to provide support the real-life dancers.

 

