हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan pens down thought-provoking note amid pandemic: 'We are in this together'

Bollywood actor and star kid Varun Dhawan recently took to Instagram to share a thoughtful message on India's COVID-19 crisis.

Varun Dhawan pens down thought-provoking note amid pandemic: &#039;We are in this together&#039;
File photo

Mumbai: As the country goes through a rough phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan penned a thought-provoking note and said that 'we are all in this together'. The `Student of The Year` star took to Instagram and shared the message.

He said, "If we all survive this, as I hope we shall remember that when it came down to it, we didn`t fight for land or weapons or house or jewellery."

"We didn`t fight for concert tickets or fancy designations or religions or politics. We didn`t fight for shares in a company or a seat at the table. We didn`t fight for business class tickets or the keys to a house by the beach. When all this is over, remember, that we fought for air," added Dhawan.

Taking to the caption, the `Coolie No 1` star stated, "We are in this together."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

 

Celebrity followers including Katrina Kaif and more than 1.8 lakh followers liked the post. Aparshakti Khurana chimed into the comments section and wrote, "Very well said paaji. This breaks my heart each day a million times," and added a broken heart emoticon.

A total of 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,91,64,969, the Union Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

With 3,523 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 2,11,853. Currently, there are 32,68,710 active cases of COVID-19 in the country

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Varun DhawanVarun Dhawan InstagramVarun Dhawan COVID-19Varun Dhawan social mediaVarun Dhawan filmsCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

On Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th Prakash Purab, celebs remember the great Sikh Guru

Must Watch

PT2M9S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day