topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SARA ALI KHAN

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan turn beach-buddies; actor goes shirtless, actress looks sizzling in red bikini: PICS

Sara can be seen wearing a sizzling hot red swimsuit while Varun has gone shirtless. The actors shared with their fans that they were attending the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is taking place from November 20 to November 28 this year. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 08:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan turned beach buddies today and their pictures have taken over the internet.
  • The 'Coolie No.1' duo took to their Instagram accounts and revealed that they were enjoying some sun at the beach in Goa.

Trending Photos

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan turn beach-buddies; actor goes shirtless, actress looks sizzling in red bikini: PICS

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan turned beach buddies today and their pictures have taken over the internet. The 'Coolie No.1' duo took to their Instagram accounts and revealed that they were enjoying some sun at the beach in Goa. 

Sara can be seen wearing a sizzling hot red swimsuit while Varun has gone shirtless. The actors shared with their fans that they were attending the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is taking place from November 20 to November 28 this year. 

Sharing the picture, Sara wrote in the caption, "Sea you soon @varundvn." On the other hand, Varun captioned the post, "#iffi2022 @saraalikhan95."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

On the work front, Varun will be soon seen in 'Bhediya' co-starring Kriti Sanon. He also has 'Bawaal' with Janhvi Kapoor in his kitty.

On the other hand, Sara has a couple of releases in the making. She is gearing up for 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled film co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!