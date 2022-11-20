Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan turn beach-buddies; actor goes shirtless, actress looks sizzling in red bikini: PICS

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan turned beach buddies today and their pictures have taken over the internet. The 'Coolie No.1' duo took to their Instagram accounts and revealed that they were enjoying some sun at the beach in Goa.

Sara can be seen wearing a sizzling hot red swimsuit while Varun has gone shirtless. The actors shared with their fans that they were attending the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is taking place from November 20 to November 28 this year.

Sharing the picture, Sara wrote in the caption, "Sea you soon @varundvn." On the other hand, Varun captioned the post, "#iffi2022 @saraalikhan95."

On the work front, Varun will be soon seen in 'Bhediya' co-starring Kriti Sanon. He also has 'Bawaal' with Janhvi Kapoor in his kitty.

On the other hand, Sara has a couple of releases in the making. She is gearing up for 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled film co-starring Vicky Kaushal.