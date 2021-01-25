Varun Dhawan shares glimpse of pre-wedding festivities with shirtless picture, take a look

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is breaking the internet with unseen pictures from his wedding. The actor got married to fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday and has been uploading the images of the events from his verified Instagram account.

Varun shared two new images of his pre-wedding Haldi ceremony. In the first picture, he is seen shirtless and completely covered in haldi as he flaunts his muscular arms.

In the second picture, he posed with his friends who were wearing t-shirts with the names of his different characters from his films.

The actor shared the pictures on Monday and wrote in the caption “HALDI done right.”

Fans and celebrities immediately liked and commented on the post. Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Ha ha! Congratulations bhai!."

The grand wedding was held at ‘The Mansion House’ in Alibaug and the guest list was kept small due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The guests included Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshai Puri, Zoa Morani, and Kunal Kohli. Fans were desperate to catch a glimpse of the wedding but the couple had announced a strict no phones policy for those attending.