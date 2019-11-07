Varun Dhawan: Want to work with 'Bala' director Amar Kaushik

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan has said that he would like to collaborate with "Bala" director Amar Kaushik in the future. Kaushik shot to fame last year with his horror comedy "Stree".

"I love Amar (Kaushik) as a director. He is someone with whom I would like to work in future. I think the 'Bala's trailer is really unique and the film has really good actors like Saurabh Shukla, Javed Jaffrey, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar -- and Ayushmann is obviously wonderful," said Varun, while interacting with the media at a special screening of "Bala".

"Bala", starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, revolves around a young person suffering from premature baldness.

While his dream of working with director Kaushik will have to wait for now, Varun is collaborating with "Bala" producer Dinesh Vijan in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming biopic late Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, titled "Ekkees". Varun has already worked with Raghavan in the 2015 film "Badlapur".

"I think this film was made because of Amar Kaushik's receding hairline," Varun laughed, before adding on a serious note: "This problem (premature baldness) exists all around the world. It is something that people shouldn't run away from. I think what's great about ‘Bala' is that you (makers of the film) are taking on the problem head-on and making sure that people don't feel embarrassed by it. Ayushmann (Khurrana) is doing really good work at the moment. Right now, he is in Banaras, and I wish that his film does really well, so that the industry makes lots of money and this man (Dinesh Vijan) can invest that money in my film!"

Asked about his upcoming film "Coolie No. 1", in which he stars opposite Sara Ali Khan, Varun said: "I will not promote my film here. I am here to watch my friend's film. I would like to urge the audience to watch ‘Bala'. It is releasing on November 7."

Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor also attended the screening.