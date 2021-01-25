हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan weds Natasha Dalal: All you need to know about his ladylove

The grand wedding was held at 'The Mansion House' in Alibaug and the guest list was kept small due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans were desperate to catch a glimpse of the wedding but the couple had announced a strict no phones policy for those attending.

Credit: Instagram/ @varundvn

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan got married recently and the internet is buzzing with the pictures the actor shared to his Instagram account. He got married to his childhood sweetheart, fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday.

Natasha has kept away from the limelight and prefers to keep her online life private as well. She is known for her work as a fashion designer who specializes in wedding couture and has a brand named ‘Natasha Dalal Label’.

The fashion designer was born to a businessman named Rajesh Dalal and his wife Gauri Dalal. She was dating Varun for quite a while before they got married. The couple were batchmates in school and met for the first time in the sixth grade.

Natasha Dalal completed her schooling in Mumbai from the Bombay Scottish School and went on to follow her passion and did a fashion designing course from ‘Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York, America.

A few years back when Varun featured on Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’, he spoke at length about Natasha and even revealed that he was dating her and that he wanted to get married to the fashion designer.

Natasha Dalal also kept her first Karva Chauth fast last year public, letting people know that a wedding was soon to be.

The grand wedding was held at ‘The Mansion House’ in Alibaug and the guest list was kept small due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans were desperate to catch a glimpse of the wedding but the couple had announced a strict no phones policy for those attending.

 

