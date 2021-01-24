हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Pandits arrive at Alibaug venue for ceremony

While fans across the nation are curious about the big Bollywood wedding, groom Varun Dhawan, bride Natasha Dalal and their families have chosen to keep the matter as private as possible from the eyes of the media. The Dhawans have blocked the entire resort facing the beach in Alibaug and are planning a grand yet restricted wedding ceremony.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Pandits arrive at Alibaug venue for ceremony
Credit: IANS

Alibaug: On the morning of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s special day, priests were spotted entering 'The Mansion House' resort in Maharashtra's Alibaug where the wedding will take place. Varun will tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on Sunday.

A veteran priest and his assistant were pictured getting down from a car with huge bags, probably carrying the items required to perform the wedding rituals. Even though the veteran priest folded his hands in a 'namaste' to the paparazzi clicking his photographs outside the gate, he did not answer their questions regarding the wedding details and time, reported IANS.

While fans across the nation are curious about the big Bollywood wedding, groom Varun Dhawan, bride Natasha Dalal and their families have chosen to keep the matter as private as possible from the eyes of the media.

The Dhawans have blocked the entire resort facing the beach in Alibaug and are planning a grand yet restricted wedding ceremony. The wedding functions extending over three days began from January 22 with guests following the bio bubble protocol. The guests list includes immediate family members of the couple along with close friends and industry colleagues.

There is a strict no-phone policy in place for all the wedding functions. The wedding will take place at The Mansion House on Sunday followed by a reception on January 26.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Varun DhawanNatasha DalalAlibaugVarun and Natasha
Next
Story

Tamannaah Bhatia prefers group workout; says 'Empowered women, empower women'
  • 1,06,54,533Confirmed
  • 1,53,339Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M22S

Farmers get permission to hold tractor parade from Delhi Police