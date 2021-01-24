हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan ties the knot with Natasha Dalal; see first pics

Earlier in the day, pandits were clicked outside The Mansion House resort in Alibaug arriving for Varun and Natasha’s wedding ceremony. The couple got married in the presence of their families and close friends. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Zoa Morani and Kunal Kohli were among the celebrities who attended the wedding reportedly. 

Varun Dhawan ties the knot with Natasha Dalal; see first pics
Pic Credits: Instagram/varundvn

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday (January 24) in an intimate ceremony in Maharashtra's Alibaug. The first picture of the newlyweds are out and needless to say, the duo define royalty here. 

Captioning the post, Varun wrote on Instagram, “Life long love just became official.” 

Have a look at the handsome couple:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Earlier in the day, pandits were clicked outside The Mansion House resort in Alibaug arriving for Varun and Natasha's wedding ceremony. The couple got married in the presence of their families and close friends. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Zoa Morani and Kunal Kohli were among the celebrities who attended the wedding reportedly. 

Varun was also seen enjoying his bachelor party with his boy gang. Many pictures of the same had also surfaced before. It was also reported that Varun Dhawan’s car met with an accident on the way to his bachelor party arranged by his friends in Alibaug. However, it was a minor accident and everyone involved escaped unscathed. 

The couple’s reception bash will take place on January 26. The three-day wedding festivities  were a hush-hush affair with the couple staying completely away from the media attention. They had not made an official announcement either.  

Varun and Natasha have known each other since their school days. The duo studied in Maneckji Cooper and have been friends since the sixth grade but their romance started much later their school days. 

On the work front, Varun was last seen in his father David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’, opposite Sara Ali Khan. He has several upcoming projects including ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Rannbhoomi’. 

 

Tags:
Varun DhawanNatasha Dalalvarun dhawan wedding picsVarun Dhawan wedding
