Varun Dhawan's close dance video with wifey Natasha Dalal at a wedding goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were recently clicked jetting off to Alibaug on a ferry. Looks like they had a wedding to attend there! Well, an inside video of VD and his ladylove dancing their hearts out together has gone viral and fans are loving it.

Varun Dhawan and Nats can be seen close dancing with doting hubby wrapping his arms around her. Watch the video here:

Varun and Natasha's wedding was a private affair but a few renowned faces from Bollywood were spotted. Amongst the B-Town friends, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, director Kunal Kohli etc were clicked at the wedding.

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal recently donated Rs 1 lakh to victims affected by the fire that broke out at Tirap District in Arunachal Pradesh.

On the work front, VD has 'Bhediya' in the pipeline. The Amar Kaushik directorial also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal.

'Bhediya' written by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt is slated to be released in cinemas on April 14 next year reportedly.