Varun Dhawan's Heartfelt Gesture for Specially Abled Fan Impresses Internet

Varun Dhawan is known for his humble nature. Time and again, the actor has won people's hearts with his gestures and tendering behaviour to his fans' needs. In one such incident recently, the actor's gesture gained a lot of praise on the internet. Varun recently attended an event in Mumbai where he made an endearing gesture towards a specially-abled fan and clicked a selfie with her. A video of the same has been shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram and is going viral for all the right reasons.

In the video, Varun can be seen surrounded by a crowd of fans who were excited to see their favourite actor and wished to take selfies with him. Among them was a woman in a wheelchair who approached the actor for a selfie. To her surprise, Varun did stop and took her phone in his hands to click a picture. He also spoke to her for a brief period.

Watch:

"Huge fan moment!! Varun Dhawan clicks a picture with his special fan!! How lovely!", the video's caption read.

In reaction to the clip, social media users took to the comment section and shared their appreciation for the actor. A user wrote, "My whole heart," while another one said, "He is sweetest."

"Such a humble celeb," a user commented and another stated, "Such a sweetest person."

Varun attended the event wearing a white tank top paired with a funny pair of shorts. He accessorised the look with sunglasses and sneakers.

On the work front

Varun Dhawan who was last seen in the 2022 film Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal among others will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. He will be cast opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the film. On the other hand, he also has the Indian installment of American spy-thriller Citadel in the pipeline alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In the meantime, Varun's supernatural horror-comedy film Bhediya recently made its OTT debut on Jio Cinema after a long wait and speculations.