trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682530
NewsLifestylePeople
VARUN TEJ

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Wedding Rituals Begin In Italy, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya To Attend

Varun Tej and Lavanya will reportedly marry on November 1, and will later host two wedding receptions in India.

Last Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 06:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Wedding Rituals Begin In Italy, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya To Attend Photo: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have kicked off their wedding festivities with a bang. Their love story began on the sets of the film 'Mister' back in 2016, where a beautiful friendship blossomed into a deep and enduring love.

As the couple approaches their wedding day in the charming locale of Borgo San Felice, Sienna, Italy, the excitement is palpable. The pre-wedding celebrations have been nothing short of spectacular. A star-studded cocktail party, attended by illustrious personalities such as Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, marked the beginning of their joyous journey in Italy. 

Their wedding festivities also include a traditional Haldi ceremony and a Mehndi celebration with friends and family. Additionally, the couple plans to host a lively pool party for their guests.

According to a source, "Varun and Lavanya will wear Manish Malhotra, and the theme for their big day is 'pastel'. The wedding will be followed by a reception which is themed on glam and glitz."

The celebrations continue with another grand reception planned in Hyderabad on November 5, promising a star-studded affair for industry friends. While celebrity stars Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, Rashmika and more will be attending it.

Varun Tej is gearing up for the release of his Bollywood debut film, 'Operation Valentine', set to hit the screens on December 8. As the wedding celebrations unfold, it's evident that the couple is not only celebrating their love but also their individual successes.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?