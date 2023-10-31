Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Wedding Rituals Begin In Italy, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya To Attend

New Delhi: Actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have kicked off their wedding festivities with a bang. Their love story began on the sets of the film 'Mister' back in 2016, where a beautiful friendship blossomed into a deep and enduring love.

As the couple approaches their wedding day in the charming locale of Borgo San Felice, Sienna, Italy, the excitement is palpable. The pre-wedding celebrations have been nothing short of spectacular. A star-studded cocktail party, attended by illustrious personalities such as Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, marked the beginning of their joyous journey in Italy.

Their wedding festivities also include a traditional Haldi ceremony and a Mehndi celebration with friends and family. Additionally, the couple plans to host a lively pool party for their guests.

According to a source, "Varun and Lavanya will wear Manish Malhotra, and the theme for their big day is 'pastel'. The wedding will be followed by a reception which is themed on glam and glitz."

The celebrations continue with another grand reception planned in Hyderabad on November 5, promising a star-studded affair for industry friends. While celebrity stars Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, Rashmika and more will be attending it.

Varun Tej is gearing up for the release of his Bollywood debut film, 'Operation Valentine', set to hit the screens on December 8. As the wedding celebrations unfold, it's evident that the couple is not only celebrating their love but also their individual successes.