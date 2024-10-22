Vasan Bala Deletes His X Account After The Failure Of Jigra

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt's Jigra opened lowest at the box office, the failure seems like has affected the filmmaker and the entire star cast. Recently in his interview held himself responsible for the failure of Jigra, where he said." She is the first choice for everyone. She could have been on any other film set, but Jigra, during that time. So she has to make that choice. And she has trusted me with that choice. So it is my responsibility to deliver box office because we are in the business of filmmaking also."

And now several reports are circulating that the filmmaker has deleted his X account amid the failure of Jigra but his Instagram account is still active. Jigra made a lot of headlines after Bhushan Kumar's wife and actress Divya Khosla slammed Jigra and alleged that Alia Bhatt bought the tickets for her film and released fake numbers at the box office.

While Alia Bhatt chose not to react to Divya's comments Karan Johar who is also the producer of Jigra dropped a cryptic post and called her a fool.

The war of words began between both the actress and producer, while fans wonder if Ranbir Kapoor will stand for wife Alia Bhatt and back out from his film Animal Park that is producer by T Series owned by Divya Khosla's husband Bhushan Kumar.