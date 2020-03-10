हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Holi 2020

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta to celebrate dry, eco-friendly Holi

"This year I will be celebrating with my immediate family only. Normally also I am not someone who plays Holi a lot. I am against wasting water," said Vatsal.

Mumbai: Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta will celebrate Holi keeping the coronavirus scare in mind. They will not use any water and will celebrating a dry holi, as the virus can spread through to water droplets and moisture.

"This year I will be celebrating with my immediate family only. Normally also I am not someone who plays Holi a lot. I am against wasting water. So I would just meet my family. I also would urge everyone to stay safe and avoid huge human gatherings. We all have to do our bit in the current scenario," said Vatsal.

Ishita added: "This year I will be celebrating with my immediate family. Normally, I am not someone who plays Holi. I am against wasting water. So I would just meet my family. I think because of coronavirus a lot of functions are not happening and a lot of people aren't playing Holi. I feel there is no need to be scared, but as responsible citizens it is important for us to take it seriously and avoid public gathering as much as possible."

Holi 2020, Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta, eco-friendly Holi
