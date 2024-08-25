Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782766https://zeenews.india.com/people/veteran-actor-asha-sharma-dies-at-88-2782766.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ASHA SHARMA

Veteran Actor Asha Sharma Dies At 88

"Veteran Film and Television Actor Asha Sharma Passes Away. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 04:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Veteran Actor Asha Sharma Passes Away
  • The news of her demise was confirmed by the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA)
  • Popularly known for her role in 'KumKum Bhagya', 'Mann Ki Awaz Pratigya' and 'Adipurush'
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Veteran Actor Asha Sharma Dies At 88 (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Veteran Film and Television Actor Asha Sharma, Known for Her Iconic Roles as a Mother, Grandmother, or Aunt, Passes Away. The news of her demise was confirmed by the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), which took to its official X handle to offer condolences. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh