Veteran Actor Asha Sharma Dies At 88

New Delhi: Veteran Film and Television Actor Asha Sharma, Known for Her Iconic Roles as a Mother, Grandmother, or Aunt, Passes Away. The news of her demise was confirmed by the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), which took to its official X handle to offer condolences.
