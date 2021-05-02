Veteran actor Dilip Kumar to be discharged from hospital, wife Saira Banu updates on health

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar is to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday (May 2), according to his wife Saira Banu's statement to a leading daily.

According to reports, the 'Mughal-e-Azam' actor had been hospitalised for his regular health check-ups. In a recent interview with ETimes, his wife Saira Banu revealed that he will be discharged on Sunday.

She told Etimes on Saturday (May 1), "Dilip Kumar Saab is recovering well and will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow."

Last year, the 98-year-old Dilip Kumar had lost two of his brothers Aslam Khan and Ehsan Khan due to COVID-19 and hence, did not celebrate his birthday, still reeling from their demise.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966 when the actor was 44 and Saira Banu was 22. Amid the lockdown induced due to the deadly novel coronavirus, the couple remained in isolation to stay safe.

In a career spanning almost 5 decades, Dilip Kumar worked in 65 movies, reportedly.

He is most popular for his roles in films such as 'Andaz', 'Aan', 'Daag', 'Devdas', 'Azaad', 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Gunga Jamuna' and, 'Ram Aur Shyam'.

In 1991, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In 1998, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with its highest civilian honour, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.