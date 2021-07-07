हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dilip Kumar

Veteran actor Jeetendra pays a heartfelt tribute to Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar's almost six-decade career comprises unforgettable movies and moments that have forever brightened the Indian silver screen.

Veteran actor Jeetendra pays a heartfelt tribute to Dilip Kumar

New Delhi: Thespian of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar breathed his last in Mumbai today. VeeranActor Jeetendra, who shared screen space with the legend several times, also paid his tributes and extended condolences to the late legend’s wife and actress Saira Banu.

A legend himself, Jeetendra shares, "What can I say about this legend, Dilip Kumar Sahab, who showed us the way. Who showed us how it's done, with so much grace and elan. He has been an inspiration to people like me who have aspired to be like him in every possible way."

He further adds, "His love and warmth is unmatched and there will never be another like him. He was not just a genius on screen but also a great friend and a gem of a person. His contribution to cinema and our lives is huge. I will miss him dearly. May he rest in peace. Condolences to the entire family and Sairaji."

Dilip Kumar's almost six-decade career comprises unforgettable movies and moments that have forever brightened the Indian silver screen.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

