viju khote

Veteran actor Viju Khote, the Kalia of Sholay, dies

Veteran Bollywood actor Viju Khote, who became popular for his role in Sholay, died on Monday. The actor, who played Kalia in the cult film Sholay, suffered a massive heart attack. He was 78.

Viju wasn't keeping well for a long time. He breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai.

Apart from Sholay, he was also remembered for his iconic role in Andaz Apna Apna, his character named Robert became immensely popular amongst the audience. 

Viju has worked in over 300 Hindi and Marathi films. He has also starred in a couple of TV shows.

Khote's cremation will take place at 11 am in Mumbai.

