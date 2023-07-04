Why Rekha Hasn’t Been Seen In A Full-Fledged Role In Almost A Decade

Iconic veteran actress Rekha has always mesmerised the audience through her evergreen charm and beauty. Be it on screen or off screen, the actress has left an indelible mark on people with her fierce personality. Her acting abilities have also inspired people from all generations. Rekha was born into a film family in South India, and her career started as a child actor in Telugu films like Inti Guttu and Rangula Ratnam. She made her Hindi film debut in 1970 with Sawan Bhadon. However, she hasn’t been seen in a film since 2014. Now, the actress has revealed the reason for not signing a film in all these years.

Rekha’s reason for not doing a film since 2014

Rekha opened up about not signing a film in a long time. In an interview with Vogue Arabia, she said, “Whether I make films or not, it never leaves me. I have my memories to relive what I love. And when the time is right, the right project will find me. My persona is my own, but my cinematic persona is in the eyes of the beholder. Therefore, I choose where I want to be and where I don’t want to be. I am so blessed to have earned the right to choose what I love. And to have the luxury to simply say no.”



cre Trending Stories

Rekha further added that the right project will find her at the right time in life, and even if she doesn’t sign a film, her cinematic soul will never leave her.

Rekha says she feels like newcomer everyday

During the conversation, the 68-year-old actress was also asked about her evergreen beauty. In response to this, Rekha said that she always keeps her eyes and heart open to beauty. She added that even at this age, she doesn’t stop herself from learning new things or starting a new quest. She said that this helps her feel like a newcomer every day.

Rekha was last seen in a full-fledged role on the big screen in the 2014 film, Super Nani. In between, she made a special appearance in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se in 2018 alongside Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol. Recently, Rekha featured on the small screen in the promo of the TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.