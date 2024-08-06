New Delhi: Veteran actress Sushma Seth's granddaughter Mihika Shah breathed her last on August 5, 2024. The unfortunate news of losing a young daughter was shared on Facebook by the mother and actress Divya Seth. She reportedly died of a fever, followed by a seizure. However, the family has yet to confirm the cause of her sudden death.

Divya Seth shared the heartbreaking note on Facebook reading: "With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024."

According to the note, the prayer meeting will be held at the Sindh Colony Club House in Mumbai on August 8, 2024. The note was signed off by Divya and her husband, Siddharth Shah.

On July 29, 2024, Divya posted a picture on Instagram with her mother and daughter. She captioned it: DNA is the only Reality Everything else is so much hard work Thank you to the Mothership

#dna #worth #reality

Not much is known about Mihika, besides the fact that she was still completing her studies and was away from the showbiz arclights.

Sushma Seth has several notable works to her credit including Hum Log, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Silsila, Tawaif, Nagina, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Amma and Family, Star Bestsellers among several others. Her daughter Divya Seth is also an actress who started her career with TV serial Hum Log, playing Majhli.

She was also seen in Dekh Bhai Dekh along with her mother. She has done movies and TV shows such asJab We Met, English Vinglish, Dil Dhadakne Do, Dil Dariya, Tehkikaat, Banegi Apni Baat and Abhimaan among many others.