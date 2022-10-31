topStories
Veteran Bengali actress Sonali Chakraborty passes away at 59

Chakraborty, a well-known face on Bengali television, was suffering from liver complications. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital for months.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 11:47 PM IST
  • Bengali actress Sonali Chakraborty died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday following a prolonged illness.
  • She was 59 and survived by her actor-husband Shankar Chakraborty and their daughter.



New Delhi: Bengali actress Sonali Chakraborty died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday following a prolonged illness. She was 59 and survived by her actor-husband Shankar Chakraborty and their daughter.

Chakraborty, a well-known face on Bengali television, was suffering from liver complications. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital for months.

She also appeared in films such as 'Dadar Kirti' (1980), 'Har Jeet' (2002) and 'Bandhan' (2004), among others.

Last, she was seen in the mega serial 'Gaatchora'.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over her demise, extending condolences to the bereaved family.

