हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Michael Apted

Veteran filmmaker Michael Apted, known for 'Up' series, dies at 79

British filmmaker Michael Apted, the man behind the 'Up' documentaries that chronicled the lives of a group of British children for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 79, his U.S. agent said on Friday (January 8).

Veteran filmmaker Michael Apted, known for &#039;Up&#039; series, dies at 79
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

British filmmaker Michael Apted, the man behind the 'Up' documentaries that chronicled the lives of a group of British children for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 79, his U.S. agent said on Friday (January 8).

Apted also directed Hollywood movies ranging from the 1999 James Bond blockbuster 'The World is Not Enough' to the Loretta Lynn country singer biography 'Coal Miner's Daughter' and dozens of TV shows, including episodes of British soap 'Coronation Street' in the 1967.

Apted died on Thursday (January 7) at his Los Angeles home, Roy Ashton, his agent in the United States, said. Details of his death were not available.

Apted's most notable project was the 'Up' series. It began in 1964 as a television documentary about the hopes and dreams of 14 7 year-old children from diverse backgrounds who Apted revisited every seven years to see how their lives had changed.

The series, which won multiple awards over the years, was inspired by the saying "Give me a child until he is 7 and I will show you the man." The most recent, "63 Up," was released in 2019.
The Academy of Motion Pictures said on Friday that Apted "will always be remembered for the groundbreaking documentary 'Up' series.

Apted was born in Britain, attended Cambridge University and started his career as a researcher at Britain's Granada Television, where the idea for the first 'Up' documentary was born.
In later life, he moved to Los Angeles and directed dozens of movies, including 'Gorillas in the Mist', thriller 'Gorky Park', 'Thunder Heart' and 'Enigma'. He served as president of the Directors Guild of America (DGA) from 2003-2009.

DGA president Thomas Schlamme on Friday called him a friend and a "fearless visionary as a director."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Michael AptedMichael Apted deathUp seriesMichael Apted films
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor misses this person on her outing with BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora
  • 1,04,50,284Confirmed
  • 1,50,999Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M9S

Seema Paar: Protests against the killing of Hazara miners in Karachi, why are these murders happening?