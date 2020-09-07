Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests coronavirus COVID-19 negative, still on ventilator, confirms son SP Charan

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan on Monday confirmed that the singer has tested negative for the coronavirus COVID-19 but added that he is still on the ventilator. Taking to social media platform Instagram, Charan shared a video post giving an update on the health of the singer.

The 74-year old singer, who has won multiple national awards and film fare awards was admitted on August 5 in Chennai's MGM hospital due to COVID-19. Charan stated that "we are all hoping and expecting the lungs to heal fast. They are healing but they are taking some time".

In the video post, Charan said, "Hello everyone. I apologise for not posting the updates over the weekend. Was hoping for very good news over the weekend. We were expecting dad's lungs to improve as they were to a certain point where we could remove the ventilator but unfortunately, we are still not at that point where we could rid him of the ventilator. But the good news is dad is COVID-19 negative."

He added, "It doesn't again like previously what I had said that negative or positive it doesn't matter right now because we are all hoping and expecting the lungs to heal fast. They are healing but they are taking some time."

"Other than that over the weekend, we had a small celebration for mom and dad for their anniversary. Dad is watching a lot of cricket and tennis on his iPad. He is happy the seasons have started. He is looking forward to IPL and is writing and communicating a lot," added Charan.

He also said, "He is very clear and bright and physiotherapy is going on as planned. Again, we thank you all for your love and concern and let's keep the prayers going. I'm praying for everybody including my father and hope you too are as well. Let's keep hope alive."

At the time of being admitted, the singer put out a video saying he has mild COVID-19 symptoms and that he would recover soon and assured fans of his good health. In an Instagram video message Balasubrahmanyam had said that he got himself hospitalised in order to recuperate comfortably while avoiding risk to his family. "I am perfectly alright except for cold and fever (which has subsided). In two days I will be discharged and I'll be home," SPB had said in the video message.

Celebrities and fans across the globe including Ilaiyaraaja, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman have been praying for the speedy recovery of the singer.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies. In fact, he has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages reportedly. The singer has been showered with several awards and honours in his illustrious singing career.