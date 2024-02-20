Veteran TV Actor Rituraj Singh Passes Away At 59 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Renowned TV actor Rituraj Singh passed away at the age of 59 due to a cardiac arrest in the early hours of February 20, as confirmed by his close friend and colleague, Amit Behl. The sad news was shared by Behl, who revealed that Singh suffered a cardiac arrest at 12:30 am on February 20. Additionally, it was disclosed that the actor had been dealing with pancreas-related issues and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Rituraj K Singh was recently known for his role as Yashpal in the popular TV serial 'Anupamaa' starring Rupali Ganguly. With an illustrious career in both television and film, Singh had previously worked in well-known TV series such as 'Banegi Apni Baat,' where he shared the screen with actors like R Madhavan, late Irrfan, and Surekha Sikri. His presence was also felt in TV soaps like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' 'Trideviyaan,' 'Diya Aur Baati Hum,' and others. He was part of the film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,' alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

The sudden demise of Singh has sent shockwaves throughout the industry, prompting colleagues and friends to express their condolences and share fond memories on social media.

I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother… — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) February 20, 2024

Rituraj Singh leaves behind a legacy of impressive work, creating a void in the hearts of his fans and fellow colleagues. His untimely departure marks a substantial loss for the Indian television industry.