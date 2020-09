'Vicky Donor' actor Bhupesh Pandya dies of lung cancer, Bollywood mourns demise

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Bhupesh Pandya, best known for his role in Ayushmann Khurrana's debut film 'Vicky Donor' succumbed to lung cancer. Pandya was an alumnus of National School of Drama (NSD).

The NSD official Twitter handled extended condolences to the family in a heart-warming tweet. विख्यात रंगकर्मी भूपेश कुमार पांड्या ( पूर्व छात्र एनएसडी 2001 बैच ) के आकस्मिक निधन की खबर बेहद दुखद है एनएसडी परिवार भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता है । ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे।#NSDfamily @nirupamakotru @MinOfCultureGoI

Several actors such as Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao mourned his untimely demise.

Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao and actor Rajesh Tailang came together to raise funds for Bhupesh Kumar Pandya to help him fight the stage 4 lung cancer.

Bhupesh had worked in Vicky Donor', Bhupesh Kumar Pandya has also worked in 'Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi', web series 'Delhi Crime', Gandhi to Hitler, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran among various other projects.

May his soul rest in peace!