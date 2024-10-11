Vicky Kaushal And Rashmika Mandanna Roped In For A Major Project – Details Inside!

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal and South sensation Rashmika Mandanna continue to impress audiences with their diverse performances across various films. Rashmika, having conquered the South Indian cinema, has now taken Bollywood by storm, consistently surprising her fans with new characters and styles in each project. Her bold choices and impeccable fashion sense have made her a standout star. Vicky, on the other hand, is celebrated not only for his acting talent but also for his striking looks and unique film choices.

Although these two popular stars have massive fan followings across India, they haven’t shared the screen in a film yet. However, they have now been signed for an exciting new project, though not for a movie! The actors have been brought on board for separate ad films as part of Birla Opus Paints’ new campaign, ‘Naye Zamane ka Naya Paint,’ meaning ‘New Paint for the New Era.’

In these ad films, Vicky is paired with the renowned Saurabh Shukla, while Rashmika stars alongside the versatile Neena Gupta. The campaign positions Birla Opus Paints as a brand that understands and meets the needs of today’s modern consumers through innovative product performance.

Vicky Kaushal expressed his enthusiasm about the project, saying, "I'm thrilled to be a part of this project and am looking forward to spreading vibrancy and colors in the lives of consumers." He also shared his experience of working with Saurabh Shukla, noting, "I had a lot of fun shooting the ad with veteran actor Saurabh Shukla whose improvisation during the shoot was a treat to watch."

Have a look:

Rashmika Mandanna, equally excited, said, "I believe one should evolve with changing times. The latest campaign by Birla Opus Paints is a reflection of my belief to make choices backed by facts and not following the general practice." She added, "Shooting with Neena Ji was a great experience."

Have a look:

While their ad films are already creating a buzz on social media, fans are eagerly awaiting the day when Vicky and Rashmika share the screen in a movie!