Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal elated to spend time with Indian Army

Vicky Kaushal, who left fans stunned with his stellar performance in `Uri: The Surgical Strike`, is elated when he spends time with the Indian Army.

Vicky Kaushal elated to spend time with Indian Army
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal, who left fans stunned with his stellar performance in `Uri: The Surgical Strike`, is elated when he spends time with the Indian Army.

The `Masaan` star, who is set to don the military uniform for the second time, shared a picture with the Indian Army personnel on his Instagram.

"Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," he captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in films like period drama `Takht,` `Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship,` and untitled film where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

 

Vicky KaushalVicky Kaushal Uri: The Surgical Strike
