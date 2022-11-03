Vicky Kaushal finds ‘sukoon’ in Maa ki ‘maar aur maalish’, wifey Katrina Kaif reacts- Watch

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal, on Thursday, showered birthday love on his mother Veena Kaushal. Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped an adorable video of him receiving a soothing head massage from his mother. "Happy Birthday Maa. Aapki maar aur maalish dono mein sukoon hai! Love you," he captioned the post.

Vicky`s post for his mother on her birthday garnered several likes and comments. Vicky's wife and actor Katrina dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. "Best," actor Karan Tacker commented.

See Vicky Kaushal's post

Vicky`s brother Sunny Kaushal, too, penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram account. "Ghar se bahar nikla toh jaana, jhanjhat bhi ek cheez hai...Maa ne diya sab, kya kaha? Mannat bhi ek cheez hai? Maa ki chaaon mein guzari hain kai dopehrein meri,Yeh karte hain gumaan, jannat bhi ek cheez hai..Happy birthday Maa," Sunny captioned the post. Alongside the love-filled note, Sunny shared a picture of him giving a peck on his mother`s cheek. Veena Kaushal is the wife of Sham Kaushal, a veteran stunt coordinator and action director.

See Sunny Kaushal's post

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in `Govinda Naam Mera` alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar`s untitled next. Apart from these two, he also has Meghna Gulzar`s `Sam Bahadur` which is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Sunny Kaushal, on the other hand, was last seen in a political drama film `Hurdang` along with Nushratt Bharuccha and Vijay Varma, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. He received a lot of appreciation for his performance in Dinesh Vijan`s `Shiddat`. Apart from this, he will be seen in heist thriller ‘Chor Nikal ke Bhaaga’ alongside Yami Gautam.