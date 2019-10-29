close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif spark off rumours at Diwali party

A video gone viral shows Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal coming out of a mutual friend's Diwali party together.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif spark off rumours at Diwali party

Mumbai: A video gone viral shows Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal coming out of a mutual friend's Diwali party together.

Although the two actors emerged from the party together, they eventually left in their cars, reports timesofindia.com. They did a brief photo-op for waiting lenspersons and media crew before going their ways.

In the video, both the stars cut an ethnic style statement. While Vicky teams a sherwani with a kurta-pyjama ensemble, Katrina opts for a stunning ghagra-choli.

Unconfirmed rumours have linked Katrina and Vicky for a while now, although sources close to both stars have maintained that they are "very much single and are not dating".

The rumours further gained fuel when reports cropped up a while back that the two stars could very soon be working together in a film. However, there has been no update on such reports yet.

Both Vicky and Katrina are officially single as of now. For now, their coming out from the party together has only set off the Diwali sparks in the gossipvine.

Tags:
Katrina KaifVicky Kaushal
Next
Story

Keira Knightley picks own body double for nude scene

Must Watch

PT11M59S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 29th October 2019