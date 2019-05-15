close

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal meets Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in US

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is in New York to celebrate his birthday, took out time to meet veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor here.

New York: Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is in New York to celebrate his birthday, took out time to meet veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor here.

A photograph on social media doing the rounds show the "Masaan" star posing with the Kapoors.

The "Chandni" star has been in New York for several months for treatment. Just last month, his brother Randhir Kapoor said the 66-year-old actor will be back in India in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".

Neetu has been by Rishi`s side, and keeps fans updated with photographs of some of their special moments. Various Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher have met Rishi in New York.

On the Bollywood front, Vicky will bring alive the story of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O` Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.

It is slated to release in 2020.

