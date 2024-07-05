Vicky Kaushal Once Spoke About The Most Irritating Habit Of Katrina Kaif That He Tolerates

New Delhi: Like they say your partners who know you very well and could adjust to your most irritating habits and still love you for what you are. And such is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's relationship.

Vicky in one of his appearances on Neha Dhupia's show No Filter With Neha revealed the most irritating habit of his wife Katrina.

In the show, Neha asked Vicky to mimic his wife, to which he honestly replied that he doesn't know that much English to mimic his wife. Later he added that one thing of Katrina that is damn irritating.

Watch the video of the Bad Newz actor revealing one irritating habit of Katrina Kaif.

Vicky revealed," She has a very irritating habit that it is spotting a boil or a pimple and she wants to burst it. And she will put you on an emotional trip about that. She will be like,' Ah, I am not feeling well na, so let me just do one'. But I will be like it's hurting and she'll be like,' No, no it's not hurting.

Indeed, Katrina is adorable and their bond is something everyone desires to have in their lives.

Katrina Kaif expecting her first child and will deliver her baby in London?

Lately, there have been strong rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their first child and it is claimed that the actress will deliver her first baby in London. Both Vicky and Katrina were spotted a few months ago in London and the diva's baby bump grabbed a lot of attention.

Vicky Kaushal recently even spoke about having his baby at the trailer launch of his film Bad News, where he said he will tell the media once he plans any good news.