Vicky Kaushal reunites with ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ Shehnaaz Gill on her chat show, actress calls him ‘family’- SEE PICS

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ Shehnaaz Gill reunited on the sets of the latter`s upcoming chat show and the photos are making fans excited for the show with bated breaths! On Wednesday, Shehnaaz posted a bunch of posters with Vicky, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film `Govinda Naam Mera`, and their fans just couldn`t control their excitement.

Alongside the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, "Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom do you get this feeling that you know this person for ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting, do you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. @vickykaushal09 I`m delighted to have met you once again and today`s chat was more than just conversations... I wish you nothing but success, good health, and positivity always. All the best for #GovindaNaamMera Waheguru Mehar Karev. Tuhadi movie superhit Hove.”

See the pictures here

Vicky also re-shared the photos on his Instagram story and penned a sweet note for Shehnaaz. He wrote, "Such a pleasure meeting and chatting with you Shehnaaz. Such a pure soul you are! I wish only the best for you in life. Vicky x Shehnaaz," accompanied with a bunch of white heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen in the film `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jan` alongside Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. Apart from that, she also has, a comedy film `100%` opposite John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in her kitty.

Vicky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next film `Govinda Naam Mera` which will hit Disney + Hotstar on December 16, 2022. `Govinda Naam Mera` marks Vicky`s second film under the Dharma Productions banner after the horror flick `Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship`, which drew a positive response from the audience. This film will be Vicky`s second digital release after his much-acclaimed `Sardar Udham`.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar`s next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari`s film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar`s next biopic `Sam Bahadur` on late former Army chief, Field Marshal (retd) Sam Manekshaw, opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.