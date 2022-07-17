MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal dropped a drop-dead-gorgeous picture of birthday girl Katrina Kaif along with a sweet love note on her 39th birthday on his social media account. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor penned down a sweet note for his lady love on her birthday.

In the picture, the birthday girl is seen enjoying the breeze by the beachside in a white oversized shirt and surrounded by mesmerizing view. Sharing the beautiful picture of his wife, Vicky wrote, "Baar baar din yeh aaye... baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!"

As the 'Raajneeti' actor rings in her 39th birthday today, she shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebration in the Maldives. Along with pictures, she wrote, "Birthday wala din." In the first picture, the birthday girl struck a pose for the camera in a beautiful white shirt.

In the second image, the 'Sooryavanshi' actor is with her girl gang on the beachside.

The next picture shows the bond between Katrina and Sunny Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh. Sharvari is dressed in a yellow oversized shirt. In the fourth picture, along with the girl gang, Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal is seen posing on the ground wearing a white t-shirt and multi-coloured shorts.

Vicky and Katrina got married in a magnificent wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, in the company of close friends and family.

Prior to their marriage, neither Vicky nor Katrina commented on their relationship. The lovebirds, are currently in the Maldives to celebrate Katrina's birthday.On Thursday, Vicky and Katrina were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport.

Also spotted with the couple were Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. The upcoming film is being helmed by Sriram Raghavan.

She also has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan in her kitty.

Speaking of Vicky's upcoming projects, he is currently busy preparing for Meghna Gulzar's much-anticipated film Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. The project also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-tiled film. In his kitty he also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar.