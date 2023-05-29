Vicky Kaushal's Hilarious Take After IPL Final Gets Postponed Due to Rains: 'Baarish Tujhe Paap Lagega'

The much-awaited IPL 2023 finale showdown between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad was postponed due to heavy rains. The high-voltage match at Narendra Modi Stadium was moved to Monday, 29 May - a reserve day. The summit clash had kept fans on the edge of their seats, however, left them disappointed at the end of the day as everyone returned home following the delay. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal was also among the disappointed fans who were all geared up to witness the final match. The Govinda Mera Naam actor was present at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday for the GT vs CSK match, but had to leave disappointed when it was postponed due to the continued rains.

In a hilarious take on the same, Vicky took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of the drenched stadium with empty seats. He also added a humourous text that received all the attention. "Baarish tujhe paap lagega," he wrote.

Prior to this, the actor was seen catching up with former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly and former IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla as they too arrived for the final match. Vicky was also seen speaking to a few other celebrity guests who were at the stadium on Sunday.

The final match of IPL 2023 between CSK and GT was scheduled to commence at 7.30 PM on Sunday, 28 May. However, a downpour right before the toss got the event delayed. Later, the rain intensified, causing the match to delay further even as puddles were seen forming on the ground. After waiting for several hours, it was finally decided that the match would have to be postponed and was rescheduled for the reserve day.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

In the meantime, Vicky Kaushal who recently attended the IIFA 2023 has a lot in his hands. Last seen in Govinda Mera Naam, the actor will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan.

He also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur in the pipeline, which will be released later this year.