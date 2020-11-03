हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's short and sweet message for mom on her birthday

Vicky Kaushal's friends and colleagues in the industry wished the actor's mother in the comment section.

Vicky Kaushal&#039;s short and sweet message for mom on her birthday
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal kept it short and sweet while wishing his mother on her birthday on Tuesday.

In an Instagram photograph, Vicky hugs his mother and both smile at the camera.

"Happy Birthday Maa!" Vicky wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 447K likes on the photo-sharing website.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday Maa! 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky's friends and colleagues in the industry wished the actor's mother in the comment section.

Actor Amol Parashar dropped a heart emoji.

Actress Angira Dhar wrote: "Happy haaaappy birthday aunty!!!"

Filmmaker Guneet Monga said: "Happy Happy Birthday Aunty."

Actress Dia Mirza dropped a heart emoji.

"Uri" director Aditya Dhar commented: "Happy Birthday Mommyyyyyy Kaushal!! Lots of Love and Hugs!!"

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship". He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham Singh", where he plays the titular revolutionary.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

 

Vicky Kaushal
