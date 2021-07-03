हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vicky Kaushal

VIDEO alert: Vicky Kaushal smashes new personal record with deadlifts after 'slow post-COVID recovery'

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal has set a new record for himself with deadlifts after a slow post-COVID recovery. 

Vicky posted a video on Instagram where he is seen lifting heavy weights by doing deadlifts. The actor and his trainer are seen celebrating at the end of the video as Vicky manages to pick up the heavyweights.

"After a slow post-Covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning!" the actor captioned his video.

Actor Tiger Shroff was impressed by Vicky's strength and wrote: "What a lift bro!"

Vicky Kaushal's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal complimented him: "Je baat mere sher."

"Boom," Huma Qureshi wrote in the comment section.

Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled 'Sam Bahadur'.

He also has the biopic of Udham Singh, titled 'Sardar Udham Singh' directed by Shoojit Sircar. The actor will also be seen in the comedy-drama 'Mr Lele'.

 

