Video: Hrithik Roshan's intimate New Year celebrations with girlfriend Saba Azad, sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan

Hrithik Roshan welcomed New Year with his family, including his sons, girlfriend Saba Azad and cousin Pashmina Roshan.

Jan 02, 2023, 09:28 PM IST

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who recently returned from his European holiday, ushered in the New Year with his family, including his cousin Pashmina Roshan, sons - Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan, and girlfriend Saba Azad. The superstar's cousin Pashmina shared a video on social media where Hrithik is seen lighting up the sky with lanterns. 

In the video, the actor's elder son can be seen lighting the sky lantern while Saba holds the lantern. They are all dressed up casually, with Hrithik in a grey zipper and black pants and Saba in a hoodie and loose pants.

Sharing the video, Pashmina Roshan captioned the video as "Thankyou 2022, Hello 2023." Check out the post below:  

On Saturday, Hrithik, Saba and the actor's kids returned to Mumbai after celebrating Christmas in France. The actor shared a picture in which they including his cousins Pashmina and Eshaan are holding umbrellas and posing for the picture in the snow. In the caption, he wrote, "Merry Christmas beautiful people." 

Earlier in the day, Hrithik dropped a photo where is seen showcasing his perfectly toned body. The picture of Hrithik is droolworthy and leaving some serious fitness goals. "Alright. Let's go. #2023," read the caption. 

Hrithik and Saba were first papped together exiting a restaurant in Mumbai in February last year. Since then, the duo has been inseparable and is often spotted making joint public appearances together. 

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and is slated to arrive in theatres on January 25, 2024.

