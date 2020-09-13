Video of Kangana Ranaut saying she was a 'drug addict' goes viral as NCB tracks drug nexus in Bollywood

New Delhi: A video of Kangana Ranaut claiming that she "used to be a drug addict" has gone viral on social media. The video was taken in March 2020 during Navratri when Kangana was in her hometown Manali. It was posted on her Instagram account.

The 4-minute clip has Kangana talking about running from home when she was all of 15-16 and then becoming a film star. She later says she became a drug addict and reveals how she changed her life.

"I ran from my house when I was 15-16. I became a film star in soon and then, a drug addict. So much was happening in my life. I fell into the hands of the wrong people and so much happened in my life when I was still a teenager. Imagine how dangerous I was," Kangana says in the video.

Watch the full video here:

The video has resurfaced at a time when the film industry is under NCB scanner for the drug nexus. The Maharashtra government has also ordered a probe in Kangana Ranaut's alleged link in drug nexus.

The probe was ordered after a 2016 interview of actor Adhyayan Suman, who is her ex-boyfriend, went viral. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Mumbai Police will probe allegations by Adhyayan Suman that Kangana Ranaut took drugs.