Video proof: Manoj Bajpayee's massive transformation in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will stun you - Watch

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming venture 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' trailer was released a few days back and it received a warm response from fans. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and presented by Zee Studios.

Watch this behind-the-scenes (BTS) video proof to see how Manoj Bajpayee took 4 hours for his massive transformation in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. It tells the story of a wedding detective agency which runs background checks on prospective grooms. It gets dramatic when the worlds of Suraj played by Diljit and Mangal played by Manoj collide.

In the trailer, the classic actor can be seen changing into many characters with impeccable ease.

Revealing his process in this BTS video, it shows how he got into the prosthetic look. It would take him close to 4 hours to get ready for that specific look. Being a director's actor, Manoj went through it patiently and the result looks pretty damn good.

In an earlier interview, Abhishek had said, "Manoj is one of those rare actors in Bollywood who can play any character with flair. In this film, because he plays a wedding spy, he dons many looks. I remember how excited he was getting into these different looks. When people watch this film they will realise the real marvel of this brilliant actor all over again.”

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is releasing this Diwali.