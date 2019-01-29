Vidya Balan amps up her glamourous side on latest Filmfare magazine cover—See pics

New Delhi: Hailed as one of the most talented actresses in Hindi cinema, Vidya Balan, featured on the cover of popular movie magazine Filmfare. The versatile actress has graced the February 2019 issue of the magazine and looks simply hot!

Vidya has amped up her inner glam girl and shot some amazing photoshoot pictures. She shared a few on Instagram. Check it out here:

The actress is experimenting with the kind of films that she has in her kitty. After she won a million hearts with her housewife turned RJ avatar in 'Tumhari Sulu' which was one of the biggest hits of 2017.

Vidya has some interesting projects to look forward to. She will be seen making her Telugu debut with the biopic based on the life of actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). The actress will be seen playing the pivotal role of his wife Basavatarakam in the project.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be playing the role of NTR, Vidya Balan will play Basavatarakam, wife of legendary actor-politician. Actor Rana Daggubati will be seen playing Chief Minister Chanda Babu Naidu, who is also the son-in-law of NTR.

Then, she has Tamil remake of 'Pink' starring Thala Ajith in the lead role. The power-performer also has 'Mission Mangal' with Akshay Kumar.