हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan birthday: Anushka Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, others wish Bollywood's 'sherni'

Actress Vidya Balan turned 43 on Saturday (January 1) and many celebs took to social media to wish the talented artist.

Vidya Balan birthday: Anushka Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, others wish Bollywood&#039;s &#039;sherni&#039;
File photo

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vidya Balan turned a year older on Saturday and several friends and co-stars from B-town poured in wishes on social media. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Story and posted a stunning picture of Vidya in a red saree.

She added, "Happy birthday Vidya! Wishing you love and light always."

vidya

Taapsee Pannu posted a picture in which she can be seen sharing smiles with the birthday girl.

She wrote, "To the woman who makes me her fan not just on screen but equally off-screen! She will always be the hero I look up to!"

tapsee

Pratik Gandhi, with whom Vidya will soon be seen in an untitled romantic comedy, took to his Instagram Story and posted a video comprising of pictures of them laughing together.

vidya

He inserted a happy birthday song in the background.

Vidya Balan is known for pioneering a change in the portrayal of women with her roles in female-led films.

Born in Mumbai to a Tamil Brahmin family, Vidya`s acting journey started from a young age and she had her Bollywood debut in 2005 with the critically-acclaimed romantic film `Parineeta`, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

For the uninformed, the recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards, Vidya had her first acting role in the 1995 hit sitcom `Hum Paanch`, which also starred veteran actor Shoma Anand.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vidya BalanVidya Balan BirthdayHappy Birthday Vidya BalanAnushka SharmaPratik Gandhi
Next
Story

OMG! Mohit Raina secretly MARRIES Aditi, drops pictures from dreamy wedding ceremony

Must Watch

PT21M38S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Is politics necessary over death?