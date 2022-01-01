Inside Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's New Year 2022 celebrations, don't miss the HUGE cake!

New Delhi: It's New Year 2022 and celebrations have largely been inside closed doors to keep the COVID-19 outbreak at bay. In fact, celebrities too have either flown away to undisclosed locations or ushered in the New Year at home with family and close friends.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's New Year 2022 celebrations were also special as they enjoyed at Irene Country Lodge, South Africa. Take a look at the picture posted by the actress wishing all on New Year's eve. She wrote: The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!

Virat Kohli-led Team India had a 113-run win over South Africa in the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday (December 30). This was India’s first-ever Test victory at the venue, therefore ending 2021 on a high.

Virat Kohli is now the only India skipper to win two Test matches each against Australia, England and now South Africa.

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021. Named Vamika, the couple urged paps from clicking her in public and remain cautious of not showing her face even on social media posts.

After welcoming their first child home, the duo revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika, which stands as an alternative name for Goddess Durga.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.